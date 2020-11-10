The Steelers placed Samuels on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Samuels and the other Steelers who were placed on the list Tuesday -- quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and linebacker Vince Williams -- were designated as "high-risk" close contacts of a positive individual. All four players must self-isolate and test negative while exhibiting no symptoms of COVID-19 for five days before being eligible to return from the list Saturday. Even if Samuels is cleared ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, he won't be in store for a major role after playing fewer than 10 offensive snaps in all but one contest this season.