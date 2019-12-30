Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Held to one catch in loss
Samuels caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
Playing in 14 games Samuels struggled to run the ball in his sophomore season finishing 2019 with 175 yards and a touchdown on 66 carries (2.7 YPC) compared to 256 yards on 56 attempts (4.6 YPC) in 2018. Conversely his role in the passing game increased with Samuels catching 47 of 57 targets for 305 yards and a touchdown compared to 26 of 29 for 199 yards and three scores last season. He also completed four of five passes for 35 yards with an interception. Samuels has two years remaining on his rookie contract.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Totals 39 yards in committee•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Non-factor vs. Bills•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Logs full practice•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Sits out practice•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Tending to groin issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...