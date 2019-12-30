Samuels caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Playing in 14 games Samuels struggled to run the ball in his sophomore season finishing 2019 with 175 yards and a touchdown on 66 carries (2.7 YPC) compared to 256 yards on 56 attempts (4.6 YPC) in 2018. Conversely his role in the passing game increased with Samuels catching 47 of 57 targets for 305 yards and a touchdown compared to 26 of 29 for 199 yards and three scores last season. He also completed four of five passes for 35 yards with an interception. Samuels has two years remaining on his rookie contract.