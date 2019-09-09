Samuels ran twice for four yards and caught one of two targets for two yards in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to New England on Sunday.

Both carries came in the first quarter and an early 20-0 deficit all but eliminated Pittsburgh's running game in the second half. As a result, the Steelers managed just 32 rushing yards and may find it equally difficult to run in Week 2 against a Seahawk defense that allowed just 34 rushing yards in their Week 1 win over the Bengals.