Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: In line for added work Sunday
With James Conner (ankle) out this week, Samuels is in line for added work Sunday against the Raiders, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Stevan Ridley is also a candidate to see added carries in Week 14, with Trey Edmunds on hand to provide depth, but those scrambling to replace Conner would do well to look into acquiring Samuels to see how this situation unfolds.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Scores after teammate injured•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: No factor in loss•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Gets first touches from scrimmage Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: No touches Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Does not play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 14 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country