With James Conner (ankle) out this week, Samuels is in line for added work Sunday against the Raiders, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Stevan Ridley is also a candidate to see added carries in Week 14, with Trey Edmunds on hand to provide depth, but those scrambling to replace Conner would do well to look into acquiring Samuels to see how this situation unfolds.