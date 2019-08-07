Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Likely to see enhanced role
Samuels' role in the Pittsburgh offense is expected to expand in his second season, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
James Conner remains the Steelers' lead back and rookie Benny Snell adds depth and power to the team's backfield mix, but Kaboly notes that Samuels profiles as a "jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon that can line up just about everywhere." That's the sort of job description that may not always bring steady volume, but Samuels' versatility -- especially with regard to his pass-catching skills -- could translate into a role large enough for him to easily exceed his current ADP.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Eyeing role in two-back formations•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Ready for more snaps•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Locked into Bell-free backfield•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Cedes carries to returning teammate•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Delivering in fantasy playoffs•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Filling in for Conner again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks deep into the late rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
TE Preview: State of the position
The top of the tight end position is as strong as it's ever been. Can anyone join them in the...
-
Tight End Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't count on Eric Ebron's touchdown rate and gives you other...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Chubb
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Mayfield down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Analyzing the NFL's intriguing WR groups
Who should you draft first in Minnesota? What about with the Rams? Dave Richard evaluates all...