Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Likely to share work
Samuels, who will start Sunday's game against the Raiders, said he received more first-team work than fellow running back Stevan Ridley during the Steelers' practices this week, but only by a small margin, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The Steelers are without James Conner (ankle) for the first time all season, leaving Samuels, a rookie fifth-round pick, as the next man up on the depth chart to fill the backfield void. Though his skills as a pass catcher make him a more viable fantasy option in Week 14 than Ridley, Samuels' comments point to the Steelers making use of both players rather than just handing Samuels the lead role outright. Even so, Samuels' status as a tight end-eligible player in certain fantasy formats makes him worthy of including in lineups at least in those leagues, with the North Carolina State also offering some decent upside in leagues where he's only usable at running back or in a flex spot.
