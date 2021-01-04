Samuels was on the field for only 10 snaps on special teams during Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.

Even as the Steelers relied heavily on their depth players in Sunday's Week 17 matchup, Samuels wasn't on the field for any offensive snaps against the Browns. The 24-year-old was far less involved in the Steelers' offensive attack this year than he had been in past seasons. He rushed nine times for 28 yards while hauling in nine of his 14 targets for 46 yards. He could move up the depth chart in 2021 if James Conner doesn't return to the team during the offseason, but he should continue to see a minimal role in the playoffs and will likely continue to serve in a depth role once again next year.