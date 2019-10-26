The Steelers have officially listed Samuels (knee) as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Despite being a full participant at practice all week, the Steelers have opted to err on the side of caution with Samuels' injury designation. He was originally expected to be sidelined until November after undergoing a scope on his right knee earlier this month, but all signs have pointed toward him playing against the Dolphins in some capacity. Final confirmation on his status will come closer to kickoff Monday night.