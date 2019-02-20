Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert mentioned Samuels as one of the reasons the team is comfortable letting Le'Veon Bell leave, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

James Conner is also a big part of the equation, not to mention the financial aspect and Bell's fractured relationship with the team. There was never a realistic scenario for Bell to rejoin the Steelers after sitting out an entire season, especially after the team saw what Conner and Samuels are capable of doing. The former should enter training camp unchallenged as a starter, while the latter made a strong case to replace Conner in passing situations, hauling in 26 of 29 targets for 199 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. Conner was also productive in the passing game, but he doesn't have comparable receiving upside to Samuels, who often lined up as a tight end and H-back at NC State.