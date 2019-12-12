Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Logs full practice
Samuels (groin) returned to practice Thursday as a full participant, saying he expects to play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Samuels thus figures to handle some type of pass-catching role behind James Conner, who upgraded to full practice participation Wednesday after missing five of the past six games. Conner is the favorite to lead the team in carries if he plays, but it isn't quite clear how the snaps will shake out between him, Samuels, Benny Snell and Kerrith Whyte.
