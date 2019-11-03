Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Makes 13 catches vs. Colts
Samuels carried eight times for 10 yards and caught all 13 of his targets for an additional 73 yards during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts. He also lost a fumble.
Returning from a knee injury, Samuels took over as the team's top pass-catching back with James Conner (shoulder) sidelined. Although he did little with his carries, he led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while setting a new franchise record for catches in a game by a running back. He lost a fumble that set up a Colts touchdown in the fourth quarter, but he was later trusted to help finish out the narrow victory. Trey Edmunds (ribs), who led the team in rushing in this one, was the latest back to suffer an injury, so Samuels could have an even larger role next Sunday at home against the Rams.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Set to fill in for Conner•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Positioned for Week 9 start•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Good to go this week•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Ready to return•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Sitting out Monday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...