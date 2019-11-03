Samuels carried eight times for 10 yards and caught all 13 of his targets for an additional 73 yards during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts. He also lost a fumble.

Returning from a knee injury, Samuels took over as the team's top pass-catching back with James Conner (shoulder) sidelined. Although he did little with his carries, he led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while setting a new franchise record for catches in a game by a running back. He lost a fumble that set up a Colts touchdown in the fourth quarter, but he was later trusted to help finish out the narrow victory. Trey Edmunds (ribs), who led the team in rushing in this one, was the latest back to suffer an injury, so Samuels could have an even larger role next Sunday at home against the Rams.