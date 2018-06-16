Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Mimicking Bell in offseason practices

Samuels has been working in the Le'Veon Bell role since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The coaching staff, from offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner to wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, praised Samuels' ability to handle a multitude of positions in the offense. Among them are halfback, split end. wildcat quarterback and H-back. Samuels was a jack of all trades in four years at North Carolina State, totaling 1,851 yards receiving, 1,107 yards on the ground, 84 passing yards and 48 touchdowns (one through the air). Bell will pick up the vast majority of the touches afforded Steelers running backs in 2018, but first he must report to Pittsburgh, either with his desired huge contract in hand or under the franchise tag. Until he does so, Samuels figures to get acclimated to a variety of areas of the playbook.