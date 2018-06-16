Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Mimicking Bell in offseason practices
Samuels has been working in the Le'Veon Bell role since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The coaching staff, from offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner to wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, praised Samuels' ability to handle a multitude of positions in the offense. Among them are halfback, split end. wildcat quarterback and H-back. Samuels was a jack of all trades in four years at North Carolina State, totaling 1,851 yards receiving, 1,107 yards on the ground, 84 passing yards and 48 touchdowns (one through the air). Bell will pick up the vast majority of the touches afforded Steelers running backs in 2018, but first he must report to Pittsburgh, either with his desired huge contract in hand or under the franchise tag. Until he does so, Samuels figures to get acclimated to a variety of areas of the playbook.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: DSTs to target for Week 1
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Sanders
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...