Samuels (quadriceps) was a non-participant at Monday's practice, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
After missing the Steelers' Week 11 game against the Jaguars, Samuels is not trending in the right direction for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup with with the Ravens. Still, it would not be surprising if Pittsburgh were just exercising caution with him on this short week. More clarity on his status should come as the week progresses.
