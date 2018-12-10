Samuels rushed 11 times for 28 yards and brought in all seven of his targets for 64 yards in the Steelers' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Samuels couldn't deliver much on the ground, but he did offer a pretty decent James Conner (knee) impression through the air. The rookie appeared to lack explosiveness on many of his runs, although he also appeared to have precious little in terms of running room on some of his carries. Samuels could be in line for another starting opportunity in a critical Week 15 matchup versus the Patriots if Conner remains sidelined, although it's possible that veteran Stevan Ridley also logs more than the five carries he saw Sunday.