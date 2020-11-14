Samuels was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Samuels was activated off the list along with Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and linebacker Vince Williams. Each was considered "high-risk" close contacts, but self-isolation and multiple negative tests will allow them to take the field Sunday against the Bengals. The receiving back has been a bit player in the offense this season, recording a total of 13 yards on five touches.

