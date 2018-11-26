Samuels caught one of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.

The rookie running back was targeted on consecutive plays on Pittsburgh's first offensive possession -- including an incompletion thrown by Antonio Brown on a failed gadget play -- but didn't get another look all game. Samuels now has more receiving yards (34) than rushing yards (26) on the season and serves only as a fantasy handcuff to James Conner heading into Week 13 against the Chargers.