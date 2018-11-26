Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: No factor in loss
Samuels caught one of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.
The rookie running back was targeted on consecutive plays on Pittsburgh's first offensive possession -- including an incompletion thrown by Antonio Brown on a failed gadget play -- but didn't get another look all game. Samuels now has more receiving yards (34) than rushing yards (26) on the season and serves only as a fantasy handcuff to James Conner heading into Week 13 against the Chargers.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Gets first touches from scrimmage Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: No touches Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Does not play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: No snaps in season opener•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Could have pass-catching role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....