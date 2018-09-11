Samuels failed to see any action in Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Browns.

In Le'Veon Bell's absence (contract dispute), Samuels was listed a James Conner's back-up on the Pittsburgh depth chart and was expected to be utilized as a third-down, pass-catching option, but the rookie was never given a chance. He may be worth stashing in deep leagues, at least until (if) Bell returns.