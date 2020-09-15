Samuels ran once for two yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Monday night's 26-16 win over the Giants.

Samuels had just three touches all game, despite an early injury to James Conner (ankle), and his only carry came in the final seven minutes of the game. As expected, Benny Snell is first up if Conner cannot go, and he may grab extra carries even if Conner is healthy. In either scenario Samuels seems to have little fantasy value.