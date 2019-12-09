Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Non-factor vs. Arizona
Samuels ran seven times for 16 yards and caught both his targets for 18 yards in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.
In the past three games Samuels has been outgained on the ground by both Benny Snell and Kerrith Whyte and may find his role reduced if James Conner (shoulder) returns to action in Week 15 as expected. Utilized mostly as a receiver out of the backfield, Samuels will face a Buffalo defense that has not allowed a running back to catch a touchdown pass since Week 3.
