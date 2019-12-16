Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Non-factor vs. Bills
Samuels lost one yard on two carries and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Bills.
On a night when the entire offense struggled, Samuels had the worst game of his short career. With James Conner back on the field, Samuels fantasy value may be limited to that of an occasional receiver out of the backfield. Pittsburgh heads to New York in Week 16 to face a Jets defense that is tough against the run but has given up the fifth-most receptions to opposing running backs. That bodes well for Samuels in PPR formats, but he is still a risky play in what may be the championship game for many fantasy owners.
