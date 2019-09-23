Samuels had no touches in Sunday's 24-20 loss to San Francisco.

Earlier in the week there was talk that Samuels might see an increased workload due to James Conner dealing with a knee injury but that was not the case. With the offense struggling Samuels is little more than a roster stash in deep leagues heading into Pittsburgh's Week 4 game against Cincinnati.

