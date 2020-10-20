Samuels did not register a carry or a target on his five offensive snaps during Sunday's 38-7 win against Cleveland.

After handling an average of 61 rush attempts per season over his first two years in the league, Samuels has garnered just two carries in 2020 while James Conner (75), Benny Snell (42) and Anthony McFarland (12) have played more significant roles in the Pittsburgh rushing attack. Samuels did receive five offensive snaps during Sunday's drubbing of the Browns, but 54.8 percent of his playing time has come on special teams this year.