Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Only five touches vs. Bengals
Samuels carried two times for six yards and caught three passes for 26 additional yards during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.
With James Conner (shoulder) ruled out again, Samuels seemed poised for a prominent role against Cincinnati's vulnerable defense. He finished tied for fifth on the team in carries, however, and wasn't as heavily targeted in the passing game as many would've expected. Benny Snell returned from a knee injury to lead the team with 22 touches, and he appears to be the go-to option out of the backfield for as long as Conner remains sidelined. As such, Samuels isn't a particularly desirable fantasy option next Sunday against the Browns.
