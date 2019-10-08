Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Out for month after knee scope
Coach Mike Tomlin said Samuels suffered a left knee injury in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports. Samuels had a knee scope and is expected to be sidelined at least one month.
Samuels was spotted moving about with the assistance of crutches Tuesday and will presumably be unable to even practice in any capacity until after the Steelers' bye in Week 7. While the 23-year-old is sidelined, rookie Benny Snell will step into the No. 2 role in the backfield behind starter James Conner. There's also a decent likelihood that Conner takes on increased reps as well after Samuels played at least 25 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the Steelers' first five contests.
