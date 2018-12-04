With James Conner (ankle) out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, coach Mike Tomlin suggested that the Steelers will employ a committee approach at running back in Week 14 that would include Samuels, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.

Also in the mix for carries Sunday are Stevan Ridley and Trey Edmunds, to a lesser degree. Based on Tomlin's comments, it's hard to get a read on who between Samuels and Ridley will see more carries this weekend, though Samuels is probably the upside play, given his recent trajectory. "We have a great deal of confidence in Ridley," Tomlin noted Tuesday. "We have a great deal of confidence in (Samuels), particularly of late with Jaylen. He's a guy who has been on the rise in recent weeks, and we've talked about that in here. Trey is a guy who has played some pro football, and we were excited about getting him on our practice squad when we acquired him. We'll put him in uniform and give him an opportunity to be a contributor as well." Either way, Samuels is a worthy pickup, given that Conner could miss time beyond Week 14, considering how quickly he was ruled out by the team this week.