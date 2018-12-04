Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Part of backfield committee
With James Conner (ankle) out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, coach Mike Tomlin suggested that the Steelers will employ a committee approach at running back in Week 14 that would include Samuels, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.
Also in the mix for carries Sunday are Stevan Ridley and Trey Edmunds, to a lesser degree. Based on Tomlin's comments, it's hard to get a read on who between Samuels and Ridley will see more carries this weekend, though Samuels is probably the upside play, given his recent trajectory. "We have a great deal of confidence in Ridley," Tomlin noted Tuesday. "We have a great deal of confidence in (Samuels), particularly of late with Jaylen. He's a guy who has been on the rise in recent weeks, and we've talked about that in here. Trey is a guy who has played some pro football, and we were excited about getting him on our practice squad when we acquired him. We'll put him in uniform and give him an opportunity to be a contributor as well." Either way, Samuels is a worthy pickup, given that Conner could miss time beyond Week 14, considering how quickly he was ruled out by the team this week.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: In line for added work Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Scores after teammate injured•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: No factor in loss•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Gets first touches from scrimmage Sunday•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: No touches Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 14 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...