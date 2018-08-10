Samuels rushed for seven yards on six carries and added a one-yard catch during Thursday's 31-14 win over Philadelphia.

Samuels' jack-of-all-trades ability has led the team to work him in Le'Veon Bell's role this offseason. Thursday's performance won't be confused with that of a franchise back. Samuels' seven touches never resulted in a gain of more than three yards. Second-year back James Conner and veteran Fitzgerald Toussaint, meanwhile, both put together solid outings.