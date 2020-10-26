Samuels recorded one carry for five yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans.
Samuels' led the Steelers' backup running backs as he was on the field for nine of a possible 79 snaps on offense against the Titans, but he touched the ball just once in the win. The 24-year-old has recorded just three carries over the first six games of 2020 as much of his work has come on special teams this year.
