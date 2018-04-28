Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Pittsburgh selects in fifth round
The Steelers selected Samuels in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 165th overall.
The Steelers listed Samuels as a fullback in the selection, which would remove him from tight end eligibility and pose a big hit to his fantasy value as a result. It remains to be seen whether Pittsburgh stands on its 'fullback' tag for Samuels -- for as much as Samuels has no obvious position, he's more of a running back, tight end, or even receiver than a fullback. He does things with the football, one way or another, and the chances of him emerging as Le'Veon Bell's backup can't be ignored, nor can tight end experimentation. It's surprising that Samuels fell this far and it's generally not a good sign for his fantasy prospects, but any distinction between Samuels and the suddenly coveted Trey Burton is arbitrary. At 6-feet, 225 pounds, Samuels actually posted a faster 40-yard dash (4.54 seconds) than Bell did (4.60), let alone Burton (4.62), and he's a polished route runner who otherwise ran for 1,107 yards (6.1 YPC) and 28 touchdowns in college. Samuels is down a bit at the moment, but don't count him out yet.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...