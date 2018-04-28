Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Pittsburgh selects in fifth round

The Steelers selected Samuels in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

The Steelers listed Samuels as a fullback in the selection, which would remove him from tight end eligibility and pose a big hit to his fantasy value as a result. It remains to be seen whether Pittsburgh stands on its 'fullback' tag for Samuels -- for as much as Samuels has no obvious position, he's more of a running back, tight end, or even receiver than a fullback. He does things with the football, one way or another, and the chances of him emerging as Le'Veon Bell's backup can't be ignored, nor can tight end experimentation. It's surprising that Samuels fell this far and it's generally not a good sign for his fantasy prospects, but any distinction between Samuels and the suddenly coveted Trey Burton is arbitrary. At 6-feet, 225 pounds, Samuels actually posted a faster 40-yard dash (4.54 seconds) than Bell did (4.60), let alone Burton (4.62), and he's a polished route runner who otherwise ran for 1,107 yards (6.1 YPC) and 28 touchdowns in college. Samuels is down a bit at the moment, but don't count him out yet.