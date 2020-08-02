The Steelers have placed Samuels on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. Samuels, who is entering his third season with the Steelers, is looking to secure a role in team's backfield behind presumed starter James Conner.
