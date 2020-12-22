Samuels recorded one carry for four yards while hauling in his lone target for 12 yards in Monday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Samuels played a considerable role for the Steelers over the past two weeks and figured to be in line for increased work against Cincinnati with James Conner (quadriceps) sidelined. However, he was only on the field for seven offensive snaps after playing 27 offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks. The 24-year-old has now brought in seven of his nine targets over the past three weeks, but he has only recorded 74 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches this season.