Samuels took all the Steelers' first-team reps during Friday's practice and appears on track to start at running back Sunday against the Colts with James Conner (shoulder) listed as doubtful for the contest, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Samuels will enter the contest without a designation after practicing fully Wednesday through Friday following a three-week absence due to a knee scope. While Pittsburgh probably would have preferred to ease Samuels back into the mix in a change-of-pace role, injuries to Conner and third-stringer Benny Snell (knee) -- who is listed as out -- should put the North Carolina State product on tap for a significant snap share in Week 9. Samuels demonstrated a high floor over his three starts in place of an injured Conner in 2018, averaging 14 carries for 74.3 yards and four receptions for 35 yards in those contests.