Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Positioned for Week 9 start
Samuels took all the Steelers' first-team reps during Friday's practice and appears on track to start at running back Sunday against the Colts with James Conner (shoulder) listed as doubtful for the contest, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Samuels will enter the contest without a designation after practicing fully Wednesday through Friday following a three-week absence due to a knee scope. While Pittsburgh probably would have preferred to ease Samuels back into the mix in a change-of-pace role, injuries to Conner and third-stringer Benny Snell (knee) -- who is listed as out -- should put the North Carolina State product on tap for a significant snap share in Week 9. Samuels demonstrated a high floor over his three starts in place of an injured Conner in 2018, averaging 14 carries for 74.3 yards and four receptions for 35 yards in those contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 WR preview: Adams in, Hilton out
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
TNF recap, latest news with Hilton out
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...