Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Practicing in partial capacity
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Samuels (knee) has resumed practicing "partially," Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Tomlin didn't definitively say that Samuels would sit out the Steelers' next game Monday versus the Dolphins, but that seems likely after prior reports suggested the running back would be sidelined for around a month after requiring a left knee scope Oct. 8. The fact that Samuels has been able to resume some on-field activity is encouraging, however, and bodes well for his chances of avoiding a move to injured reserve.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Out for month after knee scope•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Trickery backfires in loss•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Does a little of everything in win•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Not part of game plan•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Bigger role could be on tap•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Held to six yards from scrimmage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7.
-
Best Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB Preview: Waiver adds and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...