Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Samuels (knee) has resumed practicing "partially," Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Tomlin didn't definitively say that Samuels would sit out the Steelers' next game Monday versus the Dolphins, but that seems likely after prior reports suggested the running back would be sidelined for around a month after requiring a left knee scope Oct. 8. The fact that Samuels has been able to resume some on-field activity is encouraging, however, and bodes well for his chances of avoiding a move to injured reserve.

