Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Quiet to finish preseason
Samuels took two carries for no gain and didn't draw any targets in Thursday's preseason win over the Panthers.
Samuels appeared to take most of the snaps on the opening drive, including a carry from the Carolina three-yard line that was stuffed for no gain. He finishes the preseason with 28 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown as well as eight receptions for 50 yards, having been thoroughly outplayed by backfield mate James Conner. There's some potential for a committee role if Le'Veon Bell misses time, but it's otherwise difficult to imagine Samuels as a big part of the Pittsburgh offense.
More News
-
