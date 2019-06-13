Backfield mate James Conner expects Samuels to "make a lot of plays" this season, Jonathan Bombulie of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Conner made his comment during a larger conversation about the Steelers potentially dividing snaps between multiple running backs. The third-year pro essentially served as a three-down workhorse in 11 of his 13 games last season, with his snap share falling below 72 percent just twice. One of those instances came in Week 17 when the Steelers used Samuels and Conner in an even timeshare during the latter's first game back from a knee injury. While the injury probably had something to do with that plan, Samuels took advantage of his opportunities in December to make the case for a more consistent role in his second pro season. He was particularly effective as a pass catcher, hauling in 26 of 29 targets for 199 yards (6.9 YPT) and three touchdowns. The Steelers understandably still want Conner to serve as their lead runner, but they'd be wise to put Samuels on the field for most passing downs.