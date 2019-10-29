Coach Mike Tomlin called Samuels (knee) "ready to go" for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After sandwiching two absences around the Steelers' Week 7 bye, Samuels is suddenly the healthiest of the team's top three running backs, with James Conner suffering an AC joint injury and Benny Snell emerging with a knee issue from Monday's win over the Dolphins. Tomlin's comments don't officially clear Samuels to return, but Wednesday's injury report could indicate he's healthy enough to suit up Week 9.