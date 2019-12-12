Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Returns to practice Thursday
Samuels (groin) took part in practice Thursday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Samuels' official activity level won't be revealed until Thursday's practice report is released, but the running back said he "feels good to go for Sunday" against the Bills. If he does suit up, he may not be much more than an available body on the sideline, as No. 1 RB James Conner (shoulder) practiced in full Wednesday and seems poised to return Sunday after missing five of the previous six games. In the end, Samuels may be no better than third on the depth chart behind Conner and Benny Snell Jr.
