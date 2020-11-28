Samuels (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ravens, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

The Steelers were unable to hold an official practice, but they still ruled out Samuels ahead of the Tuesday game. It remains to be seen if the contest will actually happen, especially after James Conner reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, but if the game does take place, expect a major workload for the likes of Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland.