Samuels ran twice for five yards and caught all three of his targets for 20 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

The rookie replaced James Conner (leg) and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass with 4:10 remaining that tied the game at 30. Samuels could be in line to start in Week 14 if Conner is unable to play and has attractive match-up against Oakland, which allows the eighth most fantasy points to running backs per game (22.3).