Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Scores first career touchdown
Samuels carried five times for seven yards and caught three of four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
The rookie benefited from Pittsburgh taking a big lead early in the game, matching his total carries on the season. He also caught his first passes and scored his first professional touchdown to cap the scoring for the Steelers. James Conner was removed from the game in the fourth quarter and was being evaluated for a concussion, so there is a chance that Samuels could see a bump in playing time when they play the Jaguars in Week 11.
