Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Scores touchdown in ugly loss
Samuels ran for 26 yards on five carries and caught five passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.
Samuels had played 59 percent of Pittsburgh's offense snaps the past two games with James Conner (shoulder) out of commission but just 23 percent in the four games they both took the field this season heading into this contest. With Conner returning to action against Cleveland Samuels was expected to resume his role as back-up but Conner was forced out of the game after he reinjured his shoulder. Samuels faces the Bengals in Week 12. In the Week 4 game between these teams Samuels looked more like former Steeler Kordell "Slash" Stewart running for 26 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while catching eight passes for 57 yards and completing 3 of 3 passes for 31 yards. While the likelihood of a repeat performance is low Samuels could still be a factor on offense, especially if Conner is unable to play.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Struggles against Rams•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Set for another leading role•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Set for lead role again•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Makes 13 catches vs. Colts•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Set to fill in for Conner•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Positioned for Week 9 start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...