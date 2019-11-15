Samuels ran for 26 yards on five carries and caught five passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.

Samuels had played 59 percent of Pittsburgh's offense snaps the past two games with James Conner (shoulder) out of commission but just 23 percent in the four games they both took the field this season heading into this contest. With Conner returning to action against Cleveland Samuels was expected to resume his role as back-up but Conner was forced out of the game after he reinjured his shoulder. Samuels faces the Bengals in Week 12. In the Week 4 game between these teams Samuels looked more like former Steeler Kordell "Slash" Stewart running for 26 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while catching eight passes for 57 yards and completing 3 of 3 passes for 31 yards. While the likelihood of a repeat performance is low Samuels could still be a factor on offense, especially if Conner is unable to play.