Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Set for another leading role
Samuels and Trey Edmunds (ribs) will be the Steelers' primary running backs with James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) sidelined Sunday against the Rams, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Conner and Snell were unable to practice all week with their respective injuries, while Edmunds didn't take the field until Friday due to a rib issue. If the breakdown of backfield reps looks the same this weekend as it did Week 9 against the Colts, Samuels will lead the way again after turning 21 touches into 83 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, Edmunds notched 12 carries for 73 yards in the same contest.
