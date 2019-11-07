Samuels' teammate James Conner (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Conner out of the lineup last week, Samuels had eight carries for 10 yards and 13 catches for 73 yards on 63 percent snap share, also losing a fumble in a 26-24 win over the Colts. Trey Edmunds (ribs) took 12 carries for 73 yards on 27 percent of snaps, but he picked up an injury that held him out of practice Wednesday. A Week 10 absence for Edmunds would leave undrafted rookie Tony Brooks-James as the only backfield alternative behind Samuels, who should get a bunch of touches regardless. The situation should clear up a bit by the end of the week.