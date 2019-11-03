Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Set to fill in for Conner
With both James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Samuels is in line to head the Steelers' Week 9 backfield, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Meanwhile, Trey Edmunds is on hand to work as the team's No. 2 backfield option, but Samuels -- who last suited up Oct. 6 -- is positioned to see as much work as he can handle Sunday, making him a favorable streaming option in Week 9 fantasy lineups.
