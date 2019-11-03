With both James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Samuels is in line to head the Steelers' Week 9 backfield, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Meanwhile, Trey Edmunds is on hand to work as the team's No. 2 backfield option, but Samuels -- who last suited up Oct. 6 -- is positioned to see as much work as he can handle Sunday, making him a favorable streaming option in Week 9 fantasy lineups.