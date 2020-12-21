Samuels is expected to slot in as the No. 2 running back in Monday's game against the Bengals because James Conner (quad) has been ruled out.

When Conner sat out in Week 13 against Washington, Samuels logged a 38 percent snap share and four touches as the backup to Benny Snell. Anthony McFarland rotated in as the clear No. 3 back. The Steelers figure to roll with a similar rotation in Week 15. As a result, Snell may be the only dependable fantasy option, although Samuels could see more work if they start running up the score. Through 11 games this year, Samuels has been inefficient with just 58 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches.