Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Shows improvement in second pro season
Samuels' role in the Pittsburgh offense appears poised to expand in his second season as a pro, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
James Conner remains the Steelers' lead back and rookie Benny Snell adds depth and power to the team's backfield mix, but in addition to backing up Conner, Kaboly notes that Samuels profiles as a "jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon that can line up just about everywhere." That's the sort of job description that doesn't always bring steady volume, but Samuels' versatility, especially with regard to his pass-catching skills, could translate into a role large enough for him to easily exceed his current ADP.
