Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Sits out practice
Samuels (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.
The groin injury Samuels suffered this past Sunday against the Cardinals leaves his Week 15 status up in the air, but on the plus side, top back James Conner -- who has missed three straight games with a shoulder injury -- returned to a full practice Wednesday.
