Samuels (knee) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With the Steelers electing to hold Samuels out for another game even though he practiced fully this past week, Benny Snell will continue to serve as James Conner's top backup Monday night.

