Samuels' role in the Steelers offense could take a hit with James Conner (ankle) questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

With Conner out of the lineup last Sunday in Oakland, Samuels earned the majority of the snaps (48 of 60 on offense) among active Pittsburgh running backs. Samuels also outpaced Stevan Ridley in touches (18 to five) and yards from scrimmage (92 to four), but the latter did score a touchdown. If Conner returns this weekend, all bets are off as to how much work Samuels and Ridley reasonably can expect to see. However, the above breakdown may be the reality if Conner sits out again, helping Samuels maintain relevance for another week.