Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Struggles against Rams
Samuels carried the ball 14 times for 29 yards and caught three of seven targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.
The running back couldn't get anything going either through the air or on the ground, and it's increasingly looking like Samuels can be a useful passing-down back and change-of-pace option, but not an effective lead RB. His role next week against the Browns will once again depend on the status of James Conner (shoulder).
