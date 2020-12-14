Samuels logged four carries for 15 yards while hauling in three of his four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to Buffalo.

Even with James Conner back from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's primetime matchup, Samuels led the Steelers' backfield with 27 snaps in the loss. He garnered a season-high seven touches, although he was unable to record much production with the ball in his hands. It's not yet known whether Samuels' increased snap count will continue while Conner remains healthy.